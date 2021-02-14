Vivian A. Szorad
Vivian A. Szorad, 71, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at The Palms of Sebring. Vivian was the daughter of Ovidia (Delgado) and Ignacio Andrade. She was born on July 31, 1949, in Washington, D.C. Vivian has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 16 years, moving here from Coral Springs, Florida. Vivian was active in the community, volunteering with Manna Ministries and the Lake Placid Historical Society. She was of the Christian faith and attended the Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid. Vivian enjoyed traveling the country and loved to spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Alex; son, Shandor Steven Szorad; sisters, Anita and Maggie; and brother, Andy.
In keeping with Vivian’s wishes, services to celebrate her life will be private for the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
