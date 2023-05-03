W. Earl Cobb Sr.
William Earl Cobb Sr., age 84, of Avon Park, Florida, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was born in Metter, Georgia on Sept. 8, 1938 to Earliech and Sula (Wilson) Cobb.
He was a roofing contractor, member of the Life Church of Avon Park, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1968, coming from Georgia. Earl was a steward of the land. He loved growing crops of corn, peas and other vegetables. It seemed every year his crops got bigger and better. His motto was “you get out of the land what you put in it.” There was no place he would rather be than his garden, on his John Deere tractor, or on his boat in Englewood waiting on the next big trout. He loved telling great stories of his youth, remembering the smallest details. He worked long hard hours, with time off usually measured in hours, not days. Earl shared his life with his amazing wife and kids, loving unconditionally. He leaves with us a wealth of knowledge relating to hard work, dedication, and the love of Christ. He was a man with a kind heart and Great Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his daughters, Earlene Robinson (David) and Lisa Carr, both of of Avon Park; son, William Earl Cobb Jr. of Avon Park; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn Ann Cobb; daughter, Linda Watson; sister, Dorothy Findley; and brothers, Herman Cobb and Kermit Cobb.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Life Church of Avon Park, Florida. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Life Church of Avon Park. He will be laid to rest in Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Life Church, 910 W. Martin Road, Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.