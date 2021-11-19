W. Myrl Cousins
Welton Myrl Cousins, age 92, of Sebring, Florida passed away at his son John’s residence in Peru, Indiana at 1:14 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was born in Shelbyville, Indiana on Aug. 29, 1929, the son of John Elbert and Addie Tucker Cousins. Myrl married Shirley Behrens in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Oct. 31, 1953 and she survives.
A man of great faith and integrity, Myrl attended Southside Baptist Church in Sebring, Florida. While living in Peru he was an active member of Bible Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher and bus driver. His family and church created and developed his understanding of his duty to God and country, duty to others and duty to himself. He was a member of Gideons International.
Myrl was a U.S. Navy veteran and his military decorations include the Good Conduct Medal. While living in Peru, Myrl was employed as the housing maintenance foreman at Grissom Air Force Base.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley; daughter, Donna Watts and her husband Travis of Niota, Tennessee; sons, Charles Cousins and his wife Rosemary of Kokomo, Indiana and John Cousins and his wife Joanna of Peru, Indiana; sister, Virginia Tucker and her husband William of Boggstown, Indiana; grandchildren, Erica Cousins, Zachery Cousins, Justin Cousins, Nathanael Cousins, Seth Cousins and Hannah Cousins; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Basil, Marvin, Forrest and Kenneth Cousins; and sister, Naomi June Kenney.
A service celebrating the life of W. Myrl Cousins will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at the EastPointe Bible Church, 1540 E. Paw Paw Pike, Peru, Indiana with Pastor David Chapman officiating. Visitation will be from 1–2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at the church. Military graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Marion National Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Miami County Military Rites Unit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1635, Sebring, FL 33871.