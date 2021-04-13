Wallace Cox
Wallace P. Cox, age 91, of Sebring, Florida, passed away at his home Friday, April 9, 2021. He was born July 5, 1929 in Palmetto, Florida to the late Gordon and Veola Weaver Cox.
Wallace graduated from Palmetto High School in 1947, attended college and received his master’s in education at Florida State University. While in college he was “All American” volleyball player and on the national championship team. He enlisted and served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas during the Korean War.
He married Patricia “Pattie” Weaver in 1951 and they moved to Sebring in 1957. He was a basketball coach, a teacher, assistant principal and then principal of Sebring Middle School for many years until his retirement at age 60. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Sebring, the Sebring Firemen and served on the Sebring Utilities Board of Directors. He loved to hunt and fish with family and friends.
Wallace is survived by his children, Wallace “Wally” Cox (Tricia), Debra Hafford (John), Gordon Cox (Cheryl) and Mark Cox (Becky), all of Sebring; sister, Mary Jean Forrester (Sterling) of Bradenton, Florida; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grands with three on the way and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Pattie; daughter-in-law, Ila McCall Cox; granddaughter, Kinsley Cox; and brothers, Gordon “Buddy” Cox and William “Buster” Cox.
A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Sebring at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 with family receiving friends at 10 a.m. at the church. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/firstsebring. A private graveside service will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Wallace’s memory can be made to The Kinsley and Ila Cox Memorial Foundation, c/o Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Inc. or to First United Methodist Church of Sebring-Community Garden. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com