Wallace E. Williamson
Wallace E. Williamson, 91, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Aug. 24, 1930, to Floyd J. and Lillian M. (Holden) Williamson in Franklin County, Ohio. He worked as an equipment foreman for Dressel Dairy and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1981, coming from Johnstown, Ohio.
He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Marie Andrews (Richard) of Clarksville, Tennessee and Jo May Yi (Ronnie) of Lake Placid, Florida; son, Earl J. Williamson (Judy) of Mount Vernon, Ohio; sisters, Carol Benton of Avon Park, Florida, Nellie Sutherland (William) of Pataskala, Ohio and Francis Whitten (Jessie) of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Melvin Williamson (Sherry) of Johnstown, Ohio; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Williamson; son, Wallace E. Williamson Jr.; brothers, Floyd Williamson, Leslie Williamson, and James Williamson; and sister, Anna Smith.
