Wallace F. Pechtel
We are grateful for the life and love of Wallace Frank Pechtel, Jan. 12, 1926 — Sept. 5, 2021, who peacefully passed away in the evening of Sept. 5, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Lillian, and whom he has joined with now. Wally is survived by his son, Steven (Bonnie), and their two sons, Mark and John; and his son, Tohmas (Marilyn). In the last years of life, he cared very well for his ailing wife and learned to be closer with his sons than ever before.
While he was a World War II Marine and hard worker, he is most remembered for his strong sense of responsibility, perseverance and his vitality, right up to the very end of his life. His family deeply thanks and appreciates the hospice workers and the extremely kind staff and friends at Sebring, Florida’s Fellowship Home on the Fairway.
Blessings to all.