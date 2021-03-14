Walter B. Newton
Feb. 24, 1958 — March 10, 2021
Walter Baker Newton was born in DeFuniak Springs, Florida on Feb. 24, 1958, to Robert Q. and Kathryn (Tim) Newton. After his father’s death, Walter and his family moved to Avon Park, Florida. He attended Avon Park Elementary, Middle School and High School where he was a member of the Cross Country track team. Walter received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Central Florida.
Walter was the proud father of three children, Michael, Savannah and Timmy. His children all reside in Wisconsin and he was looking forward to the day when he’d retire and move closer to them.
In his early 20’s, before securing his bachelor’s degree in nursing, Walter worked as a surveyor and traveled the country. After receiving his degree, he worked as a nurse at various places in Tallahassee and Highlands County. Walter was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church, where he served on many committees, including the food bank and feeding the hungry ministries. He was instrumental in helping to organize the church’s annual Fall Festival, operating the first aid/medical booth for many years. He also assisted in the youth program at the church.
Walter served on the Advisory Board of the School of Nursing at South Florida State College. He was a volunteer with Victory Living Programs, where he provided first-aid, CPR and medication training for the staff. Walter loved a variety of genres of music, ranging from alternative rock, blues and folk to classic rock and contemporary Christian music. He was also an accomplished poet, having had several of his poems published.
Walter is survived by his three children, Michael, Savannah and Timmy; his brother, John; his sister, Bobbi; and half-sisters, Marcia, Mary, Nancy and Dixie. He is also survived by his nephew, Christopher (Tara) and son C.J.; his nephew, Joseph (Casey) and daughter Sydney; his nieces, Colleen, Cathy (Bill) and Bobbie (George); his nephew, Benny and Benny’s three children Jacob, Eddie and Amber; and several other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews from his half-sisters and brother. He is also survived by a multitude of very close friends, including his roommates, Janet and Jean, who were like sisters to him.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1000 Maxwell St., Avon Park, FL 33825. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Food Bank of Fellowship Baptist Church, 1000 Maxwell St., Avon Park, FL 33825 or Victory Living Programs, 1001 W. Cypress Creek Road, Suite 400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.
The family requests that those in attendance wear masks.