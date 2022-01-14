Walter E. “Buddy” Parnell
Walter ” Buddy ” Edgar Parnell, age 74, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Nov.12, 1947 in Sebring, Florida to Martin and Lula (Gribbons) Parnell.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator and was of the Christian faith. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict (two tours) and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida. Walter enjoyed hunting and cooking. He loved the Florida Gators. He was a cowboy and gun enthusiast.
Walter is survived by his loving children, Matt Parnell (Sarah) of Sebring, Florida, and Cara Smith of Orlando, Florida; his companion of 34 years, Mary McClelland; brother, George Parnell (Debbie) of Mississippi; sister, JoAnn Evans (Joe) of Savannah, Georgia; and two grandchildren, Dillon and Garrett Parnell. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Stephenson- Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida.
