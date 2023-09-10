Walter E. Horman
Walter Edward Horman, age 84, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. He was born Aug.21, 1939 in Frederick, Maryland to Walter William Harrington and Grace Cathryn (Winpigler) Horman.
He was a farmer, Southern Baptist, and has been a resident of Sebring since 2005, coming from Seymour, Missouri.
Walter is survived by his daughters, Lisa Horman Collins (Larry) of Keymar, Maryland, and Tammy Frank (Robert) of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother, Larry Horman (Cynthia) of Marshfield, Missouri; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Fay Horman; son, Walter Randolph Horman; brothers, Richard Horman, Robert Horman and Gus Horman; and sisters, Nancy Simpson, June Walters and Pat Barnes.
A memorial service is to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Sebring Mobile Estates Clubhouse.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.