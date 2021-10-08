Walter H. Kohl III
In loving memory we celebrate the life of Walter Henry Kohl III. Walter was born on Oct. 21, 1962, in Princeton, New Jersey to Mary and Walter Kohl Jr.
Walter is survived by his wife, Renee; son J.C. (Amber); and daughter, Morgan (Dakota) McCullers; and sisters Karen Strand and Marie (Robert) Sherman. He leaves three grandchildren, Willa, Finley Walter and Montana; and many nieces and nephews that he cherished.
Walter had a huge heart for Christ and loved serving Him. He also had a huge passion for Gator football, the Yankees, the Bucks, and so many other sports. Walter graduated from Deerfield Beach High School in 1980 and the University of Florida, earning his bachelor’s degree. He went on to work with his father and family business at Kohl Co. Inc. He held his real estate license to present day.
He and his wife married in 2002, and served in many ministries. He had a love for family, friends and travel.
A celebration of life service will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 from the Genesis Center in Lake Placid. Everyone is encouraged to dress casually or in your favorite sports attire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to St. Jude’s or Gabriel House of Care. Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.