Walter L. Molineaux Jr.
Walter Landis Molineaux Jr., 87, of Lake Placid, Florida, formerly of Haddonfield, New Jersey, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at his residence.
Walter was a native of Haddonfield who was born on Oct. 31, 1932 to parents Mildred (Anderson) and Walter Landis Molineaux Sr. Walter was a retired painter whose career took him from New Jersey to California to Missouri to Lake Placid, Florida where he has been a resident for the past four years. Walter was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed tinkering around the house and loved to be with his family anytime they could get together.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris; daughter, Patricia Molineaux; son, James Molineaux (Reginia); two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Walter’s wishes, services for the family to celebrate his life were private. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.