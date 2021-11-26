Wanda Ella Sharkey, 102, born on April 8, 1919 passed away Nov. 21, 2021. Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, is in charge or arrangements.
Latest News
Latest e-Edition
Associated Press News
- Police seek 2 men in fatal stabbing outside Penn Station
- GE Healthcare and Optellum Join Forces to Advance Lung Cancer Diagnosis with Artificial Intelligence
- GE Healthcare and Optellum Join Forces to Advance Lung Cancer Diagnosis with Artificial Intelligence
- UN envoy: Sudan's new deal saved the country from civil war
- Le Joker arrive aujourd’hui dans State of Survival de FunPlus