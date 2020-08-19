Wanda G. Thomas
Wanda G. Thomas, 79, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Winter Haven, Florida.
She was born March 23, 1941, in Clairfield, Tennessee to the late Ralph and Georgia (Mazingo) Gibson. Wanda had been a lifelong resident of Central Florida and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Thomas (Kathryn) of Winter Haven, Florida; brothers, Donald Gibson of Crewsville, Florida, and Jerry and Jack Gibson, both of Bowling Green, Florida; sister, Sue Harrison of Plant City, Florida; and granddaughter, Madison Thomas. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Dale Thomas, and sister, Shirley Huddleston.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.