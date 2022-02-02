Wanda J. Whitehouse
Wanda June Whitehouse, 81, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Sebring, Florida to Charles and Minnie Bell (Greer) Carnes. She was the Highlands County Property Appraiser administrator for 54 years, a member of First United Methodist Church of Sebring and a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida.
Wanda is survived by her sons, James “Wendell” Whitehouse of Michigan, Russell Whitehouse (Birdy) of Sebring, Florida and Travis Whitehouse (Susie) of Sebring, Florida; brother, Ronnie Carnes (Sue) of Sebring, Florida; and grandson, Clayton “CJ” Whitehouse. She is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Whitehouse, and sisters, Juanita Carnes Godwin and Eloise Carnes Gleason.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Sebring Historical Society.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com