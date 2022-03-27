Wanda S. Lackey
Wanda Sue Lackey, age 67, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Nov. 30, 1954 in Avon Park, Florida to Elonza Clebon (Cleve) and Betty (Efurd) Culverhouse.
Wanda worked as an underwriter for a mortgage company, was of the Baptist faith, and has been a lifelong resident of Florida.
She is survived by her mother, Betty; sons, Shawn Lackey (Cheryl) and Eric Lackey (Becky), both of Florida, and Justin Lackey of Virginia; brothers, Tom Culverhouse and Earl Culverhouse (Joann); sister, Brenda Akers (Bob) of Florida, and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, and sister-in-law, Sharon Culverhouse.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.