Waydon Durrance
Waydon “Wade” Durrance, of Lake Placid and Sebring, Florida, died early Sunday morning, June 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family. Wade was born in Sebring, Florida on Dec. 1, 1941. He was the son of Jesse William Durrance and Magdalene Eathel Durrance.
Wade was a lifelong Lake Placid and Sebring resident. After high school he entered into the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. When he was discharged, he came home and began a career working for the State of Florida as a corrections officer. Wade retired after 30-plus years as a major at the Martin Correctional Institute in Indiantown, Florida. Wade was an ordained minister and held in-home services for 15 years. He was a commercial fisherman and enjoyed hunting and praying.
Wade is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marilyn Mae; children, Jesse Dawayne Durrance (Pam), Shannon Eathel Durrance (Stephen), Stephanie Shelley (David), and Dustin Wade Durrance. He leaves seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris Marie Yarbrough; brothers, Jack and David Durrance; and nephew, Bruce Yarbrough.
Family will receive friends for a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, from Placid Temple Church of God with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Robert Shannon will celebrate along with contributions from Bobby Lightsey and Dr. Mary Starling. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida with military honors.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid, Florida. Phone: 863-465-9997.