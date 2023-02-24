Wayne Hammond
Wayne Hammond, 97, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. He was born in Oolitic, Indiana, to Ilene and Oscar Hammond. He has been a Sebring resident since 1989, moving here from Bedford, Indiana. He was an owner/operator of a Marathon bulk plant and later as a sales rep for Marathon until his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Lydia Taylor of Sebring, and one grandson, Sean Taylor of Dallas, Texas.
He was a devoted Baptist, Rotarian, city councilman, county draft board president, Elk, Mason, Scottish Rite and Shriner. He loved to dance with his long-time lovely partner, Madonna Bradley, and was an avid golfer. He loved God, country, family and friends. He was a truly honorable, brilliant great man and will be missed by many. May he rest in peace.
