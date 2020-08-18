Wayne M. Johnson
Wayne Mabry Johnson, 83, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born to the late Billie James and Hazel Lenora (Albritton) Johnson in Wauchula, Florida on June 23, 1937. He had been a resident since 1985 coming from Winter Park, Florida. He was a Methodist minister with the Florida United Methodist Conference, serving for a period at First United Methodist Church of Sebring. Wayne loved fishing, tennis, aviation and boating.
He is survived by his wife, Clarice Johnson of Sebring, Florida; children, Daryl Johnson (Tim O’Conner) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kenny Johnson (Hollie) of Sebring, Florida and Karen Scarbrough (Robert) of Cape Coral, Florida; brother, Dale Johnson (Sarah) of Wauchula, Florida; grandchildren, Kelsie, Kaylon, Joy, Jenna; great-grandchildren, Layla, Kaia, Bella, Dawson, and Haley. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Wayne Johnson.
The family will be holding a private memorial service.
The family will be holding a private memorial service.