Wayne M. Johnson
Wayne Melvin Johnson, of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Friday evening, Jan. 10, 2020. He was comforted by his family.
Wayne was a lifelong Lake Placid resident. He was born Dec. 18, 1945 in Avon Park, Florida and was the son of Mary Alice Drigger Johnson and Alfonso Fenley Johnson. Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school. When he was discharged he came back to Lake Placid and began working as a heavy equipment operator and later established a trucking business. Working at both, he retired after 25 years.
Wayne was Pentecostal by faith and was a member of the NRA.
Wayne is survived by his children, Gary Dewayne Johnson, Tracy Smith, Steven Wayne Johnson (Destiny) and Cole Younger Johnson; siblings, Alvin, Ivey and Phyllis Horton. He leaves seven grandchildren and was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two children, Aaron and Melody Johnson, and brothers, Howard, Stacey and Dennis.
Family will receive friends at the Placid Temple Church of God for a viewing this morning from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Team.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.