Wayne M. Thompson Sr.
Wayne Morris Thompson Sr., of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020.
Wayne was born in LaBelle, Florida on July 16, 1938. He was the son of Mary Madge (Miller) Thompson and Charles Thompson. Wayne moved to Lake Placid when he was a youngster. He worked for 24 years as a heavy equipment operator for Happiness Farms in Lake Placid. Wayne was an avid collector of miniature heavy equipment toys. He attended the Placid Temple Church of God.
Wayne is survived by his children, Cheryl (Kevin) Dixon, Mitchell Jordan (Marie), Robert Jordan and Chad Thompson; and sister, Ruth Brooks. He leaves 10 grandchildren and was preceded in death by his wives, Virginia and Karen; son, Wayne M. Thompson Jr.; daughter, Barbara Locke; and grandson, Riley C. Thompson.
A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave. in Lake Placid.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.