Wayne M. Tuggey
Wayne M. Tuggey, 85, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his home in Cibolo, Texas. He was born July 10, 1937, in Malone, New York, to James W. and Lela M. (Drew) Tuggey.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, James “Arthur;” sister, Elizabeth “Betty;” his second wife, Joyce; her son, Steven Lee Sr.; her grandson, Steven Lee Jr.; and his third wife, Anna. Wayne is survived by the children of his first wife, Pamela Cooper (Thomas) of Ham Lake, Minnesota, Suzanne Piccolo (Frank) of Clermont, Florida, Scott Houseknecht (Riza) of Auburndale, Florida; Stephen Houseknecht (Kathy) of Maysville, Missouri.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Faith Eastling (Michael), Sarah Guenther, Benjamin Cooper, Sam Houseknecht, Alaura Houseknecht, Joshua Houseknecht and Matthew Houseknecht (Briana); seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; stepchildren (from Joyce), Brenda Houseknecht; stepchildren (from Anna), William Daniel Cleveland Jr. of Sebring, Florida and Sherri Ann Martin (Bill) of Kentucky; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church. Burial will be held privately at Florida National Cemetery on Jan. 20, 2023. Memorial contributions can be made to New Century Hospice, 8207 Callaghan Road, No. 353, San Antonio, TX 78230.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com