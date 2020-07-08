Wayne R. Noaker
Wayne Roger Noaker, 87, of Avon Park, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
He was born May 2, 1933, in Hazel Park, Michigan to Murvin and Florence (Burkman) Noaker. Wayne worked as a general contractor, served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, was a member of the Highlands Community Church, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1975, coming from Royal Oak, Michigan.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois Noaker of Avon Park; sons, Douglas W. Noaker (Linda) of Leonard, Michigan and John M. Noaker (Kelly) of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters, Cheryl L. Dalton (Keith) of Sebring, Florida and Barbara R. Hines (David) of Bullard, Texas; grandchildren, Angela Hulbert (Christian), David Arnold (Laura), Adam Crews (Allie), Dwayne Noaker (Elisa), Kaysie Mendoza (Ramon), Amy Prescott (Jady), Jennifer Tubbs, Rachel Wright (Burt Snover), Leah Chapman (Scott) and Nathan Johnson; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Highlands Community Church, 3005 New Life Way, Sebring, FL 33870. In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Highlands Community Church,
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.