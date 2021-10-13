Welton Mikell
Welton Mikell, age 103, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 17, 1918 in Trainer, Pennsylvania to Leon and Rena (Barfield) Mikell.
Welton was of the Christian faith, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and Korea, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1971. Welton enjoyed tinkering on automobiles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Louise; children, Dennis Mikell (Joni) of Dover, Delaware, and Patrick Mikell of Gardner, Florida. Surviving him are also three grandchildren, Heather Mikell (William), Brandon Mikell, and David Mikell (Michele); and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.