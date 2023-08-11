Wilda M. Grotjohan
Wilda Mae Grotjohan passed away peacefully at home with family on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Avon Park, Florida at the age of 90. The daughter of John and Gertrude (Dever) Willetts, she was born on April 24, 1933 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Wilda retired as a bank officer and later worked at Publix and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, attended Union Church and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2006, having come from Weston, Florida and Lynnfield, Massachusetts.
She was a member of the Rotary, Highlands Ridge Chorale and the Highlands Ridge swim class.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Suzanne Alioto (Frank) and companion, Jerry Martin; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years, David N. Grotjohan; and son, David Grotjohan Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Healthcare Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home