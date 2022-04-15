Wilford J. Beumel
Wilford Junior Beumel, 86, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home in Avon Park, Florida. He was born on May 1, 1935, in Tell City, Indiana to Wilford Clark Beumel and Frona Ann (Patmore) Beumel.
Wilford received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana University and his doctoral degree at Nova University. He was dedicated to the education field; he was a high school teacher in Indiana and a college professor at Manatee Community College in Bradenton, Florida. He was vice president and interim president of South Florida Junior College/South Florida State College, Avon Park, Florida, where he was a guiding force during the college’s formative years. In 1988 he became president of Palo Verde Community College in Blythe, California where he retired. He was a past president of the Avon Park Kiwanis Club and past officer of the Avon Park Rotary Club.
Wilford attended Frankfort High School in Frankfort, Indiana where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Ann (Castle) Beumel. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann (Castle) Beumel; brother, Jeffery Beumel (Robin); children, Bradley C. Beumel (Pam) and Brent A. Beumel (Linda); grandchildren, Melody Beumel (Jeff), David Beumel (Shawn), Bruce Beumel (Ashley), Brent Beumel Jr. (Bryanna), Kristen Reiman (Matthew), and Brianna Beumel; and great-grandchildren, Bryon, Victoria, Destiny, Kaitlyn, Aiden, Trent, Ryland, Bryce, Noah, Sawyer, Brooks, and Alora. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Frona Beumel; brother, Errol Beumel; daughter, Carol Ann Beumel; and son, Barry K. Beumel.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.