Wilfred C. Cloutier
Wilfred Clinton Cloutier, 96, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born Oct. 21, 1924, in Guilford, Vermont to the late Wilfred J. and Blanche (Gates) Cloutier. He had been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1980, formerly living in South Royalston, Massachusetts. Wilfred was of Catholic faith. He served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
He was a salesman for many years, then owned and operated Pete and Henry’s Restaurant and The Boys Donut Shop. Wilfred was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed playing golf and was an all-around people person. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Virginia; children, Christine Taylor of North Carolina, Suzanne Strong (Kent) of Athol, Massachusetts, Sandra Allard (Ed) of New Hampshire, John Cloutier (Terry) of Royalston, Massachusetts, Gene Cloutier (Beth) of Orange, Massachusetts and Robert Cloutier of Sebring, Florida.
Surviving are also 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.