William B. Stratton
William Bruce Stratton “Bruce” 67, of Sebring, Florida passed away surrounded by family on Sunday evening, Feb. 5, 2023. Bruce was born on March 19, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Rita (Bruce) and William Stratton.
Bruce moved to Sebring in 1981 from Fayetteville, Arkansas after graduating from the University of Arkansas with a BS degree in business administration. Bruce worked for Wicks, Brown, Williams & Co in Lake Placid, Florida and Sebring until his retirement.
He was a member of the Lake Placid Noon Rotary Club where he served as club treasurer for many years. Bruce enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, watching movies and following his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks and Tampa Bay Bucs football teams.
Bruce is survived by the love of his life of 47 years, Vickie; daughter, Elizabeth Stratton; son, W.B. Stratton (Haley); mother, Rita Stratton; and sister, Charlotte Stratton.
In keeping with Bruce’s wishes, the family will celebrate his life privately. The family suggests donations in Bruce’s memory to the Rotary Foundation in care of Lake Placid Noon Rotary, PO Box 852, Lake Placid, FL 33862; Alzheimer’s Foundation 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL.17, Chicago, IL 60601, or your favorite charity.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134.