William Brouhle
William Brouhle celebrated life. His most treasured possessions were his family and friends. An afternoon fishing with his grandchildren, a day at the beach or an evening playing cards/dominos with his family and friends was his idea of really living.
His life began in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Illinois in 1936. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and an Eagle Scout. He attended Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota and graduated from the University of Illinois where he met his wife of 60 years, Diane.
Bill had a lifelong love of aviation. His career started in the United States Navy. He was a Navy pilot with deployments on the aircraft carriers USS Coral Sea and USS Midway where he flew E2A-Hawkeyes. In 1966, he became a TWA pilot flying international routes. Bill and Diane lived in Ridgewood, New Jersey raising their children until Bill retired after 30 years. They moved to Lake Placid, Florida.
William is survived by his brother, Robert; his loving wife, Diane; and his four children, Scott (Cynthia) Brouhle, Blair (Larry) D’Amico, Joel (Amy) Brouhle and William (Anette) Brouhle; and their 10 grandchildren.
A funeral mass to celebrate his life will be said at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Saint James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid, with Father Vincent Clemente officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-4134.