William C. Brauer

William Carr “Bill” Brauer, age 80, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born March 17, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Robert John and Anna Rita (Carr) Brauer Sr. He had been a resident since 2005 coming from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force.

