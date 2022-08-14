William C. Brauer
William Carr “Bill” Brauer, age 80, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born March 17, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Robert John and Anna Rita (Carr) Brauer Sr. He had been a resident since 2005 coming from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Grace Brauer of Louisville, Kentucky; siblings, Molly Brauer and Robert Brauer Jr; and granddaughter, Jamie B. Sismondi. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne, and two sisters.
