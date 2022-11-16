William C. McAnly Jr.
Willam Calhoun McAnly Jr., age 60, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was the son of William Calhoun McAnly Sr. and Bettie (Peck) McAnly. Cal was born in Arcadia, Florida on Dec. 19, 1961.
He graduated from Lely High School in Naples, Florida in 1979. He attended Florida Southern College in Lakeland and graduated in 1983 with a business degree. Cal was a bookkeeper for his father’s engineering firm in Naples, Florida for many years.
Cal was of the Methodist denomination. He was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to audio books on history and sports, but nothing surpassed his love for his family. He was kind to all and a source of strength and resilience to his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Calhoun McAnly Sr.; paternal grandparents, William E. McAnly and Margaret Hickman McAnly; maternal grandparents, Robert L. Peck and Helen Self Peck, and uncle, James H. McAnly. Cal is survived by his mother, Bettie Peck McAnly; aunts, Mary Ester Parker and Kerry Wegner (Peter); sister, Elizabeth Bohan (Tim); nieces, Amy Bohan, Laura Dowling (Thomas) and Sara Brown (Grayson); nephew, Thomas Bohan (Jamie); great-nieces, Saylor Bohan and Gwin Dowling, and great-nephew, Liam Bohan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida with Rev. Jim Critchley as the officiant.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.