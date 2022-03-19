William C. McClelland
William Clifford McClelland, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Land O Lakes, Florida. He was born on March 31, 1954 in Lorida, Florida to Solomon Joseph and Nola Jeri (Johnson) McClelland.
He worked as a nursery manager in the horticulture industry for the past 30 years and attended Lorida Baptist Church. William proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, served 10 years at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department, and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida. William enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a very hard worker who would always go above and beyond. He also enjoyed organizing the family reunions.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debra McClelland; children, Shannon McColl (Rebecca), Rod McClelland (Heather), William C. McClelland II, and Paul McClelland; brothers, Donald McClelland (Marty), Ray McClelland (Julia), Dennis McClelland, and Doug McClelland (Julie); and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joey McClelland.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Basinger Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.