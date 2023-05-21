William C. Sager

William Claire Sager, age 91, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was born Oct. 9, 1931 in Mingo, Iowa to William J. and Mary (Akins) Sager. He worked as an administrator for numerous hospitals, served in the U.S. Army and the Air National Guard, was a member of the Avon Park Seventh Day Adventist Church, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1979, coming from Portland, Tennessee.

