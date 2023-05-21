William C. Sager
William Claire Sager, age 91, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was born Oct. 9, 1931 in Mingo, Iowa to William J. and Mary (Akins) Sager. He worked as an administrator for numerous hospitals, served in the U.S. Army and the Air National Guard, was a member of the Avon Park Seventh Day Adventist Church, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1979, coming from Portland, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Mavis Sager of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Brent Sager (Melissa) of Avon Park and Kyle Sager (Amanda) of Avon Park; daughters, Jan Sager of Avon Park, Pat Alexander (Bob) of Sebring, Florida, and Martha Couillard of Avon Park; daughter-in-law, Elmira Sager of Ooltewah, Tennessee; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Mark Sager and Scott Sager; two sisters and one brother.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 3 p.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m. at Avon Park Seventh Day Adventist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Walker Memorial Academy, Worthy Student Fund, 1525 W. Avon Blvd., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.