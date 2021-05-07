William D. Hirth
William D. Hirth, 79, of Sebring, Florida passed away April 28, 2021. He was born in Peoria, Illinois. He moved to Sebring 23 years ago from Eureka, Illinois. He went to Valparaiso Technical Institute and graduated in 1964 with an electrical technology degree.
His first job was with Magnavox and he later worked 30 years for Illinois Bell, staying with them through their transition to AT&T. He was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church of Sebring, Florida.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hirth, and sister, Marline Sanders. He is survived by daughter, Christine Roush of Tucson Arizona; son, Robert Hirth of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sisters, Lois Deputy of Tucson Arizona, and Kate Smith of Moline, Illinois. He had five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be forever missed by all, but in heaven with his loved ones.
A short memorial service will be held at Veterans Beach in Sebring, Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021. Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 3214 Grand Prix Drive, Sebring, FL 33872.