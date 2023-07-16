William E. Carlson

William Edward “Bill” Carlson passed away quietly on June 18, 2023, with his family by his side. His passing was a result of complications due to an accident while on his way to the beach. He loved to sit on the beach for hours watching the wind, waves and people. One of his favorite activities was walking along the shoreline at sunrise with any of the kids or grandkids willing to get up early to walk with him.

Recommended for you