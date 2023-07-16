William E. Carlson
William Edward “Bill” Carlson passed away quietly on June 18, 2023, with his family by his side. His passing was a result of complications due to an accident while on his way to the beach. He loved to sit on the beach for hours watching the wind, waves and people. One of his favorite activities was walking along the shoreline at sunrise with any of the kids or grandkids willing to get up early to walk with him.
Bill was born on Nov. 16, 1938, in Salisbury, Maryland and grew up in nearby Princess Anne, a rural farming and crabbing town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. His father was the first-generation American son of Swedish immigrants. His mother’s family had lived for generations on America’s east coast. When he was growing up, his parents owned a chicken farm and a small general store. Bill refused to eat chicken in his adulthood due to his years cleaning chicken pens. He learned retail skills from working in the store and pumping gas. He also gained a fondness for handmade fountain drinks at his parents’ soda fountain.
In later childhood his father became a truck driver traveling mostly from New York to Florida, while his mother taught piano lessons in their home. Through his father’s travels, the family learned about Central Florida and eventually relocated to Winter Garden. His father passed at a relatively young age after teaching his son about hard work, ethics and supporting family.
Bill served a brief stint as an administrator in the United States Air Force being forced to leave due to the financial hardship of his family. He turned that administrative experience, his natural brilliance in mathematics and his ability to type more than 80 words per minute (on one of those old manual typewriters) into a career in finance.
In 1965 Bill moved to Clewiston, Florida, where he helped open a loan company. While at a Clewiston barbershop, he inquired as to who would be a nice young woman to date. The immediate consensus was an 18-year-old natural blonde from a prominent local family. When Bill met Donna he fell in love at first sight. It took him a few more months to convince her – which he did with his stylish suits, piercing blue eyes and his ability to make people laugh. She also thought he was the smartest person she had ever met.
Bill and Donna married in Clewiston in 1966 and moved to Holly Hill, Florida near Daytona, where he worked for the loan company. About a year later they moved to Belle Glade, Florida, and had Bill Jr. During this time Bill worked at the Bank of Belle Glade. Three years later they had their second child, Jeff.
Bill always had entrepreneurial aspirations, so when he saw a successful home and auto parts store in the area he asked about setting up a franchise. The family then relocated to Sebring where they started their own store, White’s Home and Auto, which was a franchise of a Texas-based chain. The store sold everything from hardware to appliances to fishing equipment to toys and bicycles.
As his boys were growing up, Bill put them to work in the store, first paying them $1 a day and then $5 a day to help with customers, put together bicycles or go on deliveries with him. He also would treat them with breakfast at McDonalds or lunch at nearby Dairy Queen.
In 1980, Kmart arrived in Sebring. Seeing that the large discount stores would likely crush the smaller ones, he liquidated his business and tried to start a new career. He was in his 40s and had no college degree so there were few options for employment. So many doors were closed in his face that, at the age of 43, he went back to school – studying computer science and accounting at Webber College. He studied in college full time while his sons were in high school.
During this time Bill knew he had to support his family so he became the first non-family driver of a regional bus company. He drove all over the country including maneuvering buses through cities like New York and Washington, D.C. The bus trips gave him significant downtime to study for his college courses. He also served as a substitute teacher at Sebring High School.
In 1985 Bill earned a bachelor of science degree from Webber College. He finished a four-year degree in three years earning a 3.5 grade point average while also working full time as a bus driver.
Fulfilling a lifelong dream, he established Carlson Accounting in 1986. Ten years later, his son Jeff joined the firm. Bill, Donna and Jeff, along with a great team, have grown the firm to be one of the lead accounting firms in the Sebring area.
Bill served in many community organizations over the years ranging from Lions Club to the Friends of Highlands Hammock. Every year at the Sebring Race, he enjoyed selling race programs with his sons (often in the bitter cold) to raise money for the Lions Club.
He also was politically active and infamously opinionated. He twice ran for public office and lost. The first time was for Sebring City Council. The second was for U.S. president in 1980. He was one of more than 500 candidates running that year. He chased this impossible dream to make the case for good government and to see if an average person could have an impact. Through that process he traveled the country with his family and proudly got votes on the ballot in Kansas. He took one of his sons to Florida’s capital to ask politely to be added to the ballot where he was told by a senior Florida official to “sit down and shut up.” His sons learned the value of listening to the public and the arrogance of corrupt political oligarchies.
Bill’s most famous (or infamous) political protest was when he fought as a community activist against the Sebring Utility Commission’s (SUC) goal to build a new $20 million diesel power plant. SUC ignored public input and built the plant anyway. The decision resulted in the utility being sold under the weight of massive debt and for the residents of Sebring to be charged a special assessment fee for decades. He always felt great satisfaction when history proved him right.
His sons, inspired by his commitment to good government, were both elected to public office. Jeff was elected to two terms on Sebring City Council and then to the Highlands County commission where he served as chair. Bill Jr. was recently elected to his second term on Tampa City Council. On election night, Bill Jr. dedicated his win (won against incredible odds) to his father. Bill beamed with pride and enjoyed watching his sons on TV while giving them his tips and critiques.
Bill dearly loved his grandchildren and played with them every chance he got. They fondly remember his interest in their school projects, playing with his antique train set and playing football or basketball. Even at the age of 84 he was a tough opponent at basketball – of course he was much taller than them.
Besides his love for the beach, Bill also enjoyed traveling to historic places. While his sons were growing up he couldn’t afford hotels, so he built elaborate camping equipment that he hauled around the country in a station wagon or truck. The family blissfully traveled to most of America’s greatest landmarks by camping, sleeping in the car and eating cold fried chicken or sandwiches out of a cooler to save money. He taught his boys a sense of adventure, the joy of family experiences and an appreciation for American history.
While his mother was alive, Bill would gather the family around his mother’s piano and organ to hear Christmas music during the holiday season. He was also deeply committed to his Christian faith and would take the boys to church every Sunday. He and Donna helped found Sparta Road Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
Despite never having a lot of money, Bill always put his family’s needs first. He almost never bought things he wanted so that he could buy the clothes and tools his boys needed to succeed. The happiness of his family was always more important than any material possession.
Bill leaves a legacy of community service, strong family values and advocacy for good government.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Donna; his two sons, Bill Jr. and Jeff (Jessica); his grandchildren, Logan, Morgan, Trey, Jacob, Jon Luke and Jhet; and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded to Heaven by his father, Victor; his mother, Estella; and his brother, Donald.
A small family service will be held July 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Sparta Road Baptist Church in Sebring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that friends and family contribute to the church where he served as Deacon – Sparta Road Baptist Church, 4400 Sparta Road, Sebring, FL 33875.