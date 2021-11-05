William E. Powell
William E. Powell, 62, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born on March 23, 1959, in Alameda, California to William B. and Rose M. ( Humbert) Powell.
He worked as an automobile mechanic, proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and has been a resident of Sebring since 2014. William enjoyed cars. He was very talented at fabricating race cars and frames.
He is survived by his mother, Rose; brother, Robert Powell of California; and sisters, Pamela Cook, Donna Moser and Robin Reilly, all of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, William Powell, and stepfather, Tom G. Cook.
