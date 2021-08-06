William E. Stough III
William E. (Eddie) Stough III, 37, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. He was born Sept. 10, 1983 in York, Pennsylvania to William E. Jr. and Julie A. (Connelly) Stough.
Eddie was a proud Marine who served in the United States Marine Corps and was a crane operator for CSX Railroad. He was a loving husband and father and was a member of Barefoot Ministry.
He is survived by his wife, Haley M. Stough; daughter, Azalee, and sons, Zane and Lucas; his father, William E. Stough Jr.; mother, Julie A. (Connelly) Holmes; and sister, Amanda Stough.
A Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor Tony Folkner, will be held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 4 p.m., followed by Military Honors by V.F.W. Post 4300. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of service. He will be placed in the columbarium in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Barefoot Ministry, 20 Wainwright Way, Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870. Phone 863-385-1546.