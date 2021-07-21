William E. Thorlton
William Edward Thorlton of Lake Placid, Florida, died Sunday afternoon, July 18, 2021. He was an Illinois native, born Sept. 7, 1937 in Danville. He was the son of William Edgar and Rachel Edna Thorlton.
William has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 40 years. As a young man he worked for the Chuckles Candy company for 10 years. In Florida, he worked for the City of Oakland Park. When he came to Lake Placid, he worked in the construction field as a bricklayer and later on he worked for Lesco in Sebring, from where he retired. William was a Methodist by faith and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
William is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Thorlton; children, Jamie Lynn Barwick, William Dale (Peggy Ann), Teresa Leigh Jones (Edward Neil), Troy Dean (Mary Virginia); siblings, Michael (Sharon) and Patty Katz (Barry); 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family will have private services. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.