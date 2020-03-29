William G. Cook
William G. Cook, 72, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020, at the AdventHealth Lake Placid.
He was born on March 15, 1948, in Buffalo, New York to parents Laura MacLaughlan and Gilbert L. Cook.
William served his country with honors in the U.S. Navy. William was a retired air conditioning-refrigeration technician. He has been a resident of Highlands County for the past 26 years, moving here from Buffalo. William was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Episcopal Church in Lake Placid, Moose Lodge, VFW, American Legion Placid Post 25 and the NRA.
William enjoyed golfing, fishing, movies and loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially with his grand and great-grandchildren.
William is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Carol; daughters, Karen Rky and Kimberly Sprano; son, Kevin W. Cook; stepdaughters, Rhonda Warriner and Karen Bates; stepsons, Rick Bates and Kevin Bates; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a sister, Christine Lindner, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate William’s life will be held at a later date at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church as well as a memorial celebration at the Sebring Moose Lodge, 11675 U.S. 98, Sebring, Florida with military honors to be presented by the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.