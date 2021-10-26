William G. Simmons
William George Simmons, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on August 27, 1932, in Erie, Pennsylvania to Clarence L. and Elizabeth E. (Essigmann) Simmons.
He worked as an Automotive Engineer for General Motors in Michigan. He has been a resident of Sebring since 1998, after residing in Rochester, Michigan. William was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park. He enjoyed golf, hunting camp, bowling, fishing, and watching game shows.
William was very involved with his sons in the Boy Scouts and Indian Guides and traveled extensively with his daughters. He traveled to all 50 states and saw the Pope in Rome.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kareen Simmons; children, Will Simmons (Lori) of Hudson, Florida, Alan Simmons of Frostproof, Florida, Tim Simmons (Zella) of Venice, Florida, Debbie Kennard (Dan) of Washington, Michigan, and Mary Jones (Caleb) of Chesapeake, Virginia. Surviving are also 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arnold Simmons; and sister-Carol Wagner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Center, Sebring, Florida. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com