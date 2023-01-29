William H. Clark
William Hugh Clark (Bill), 89, of Butte, Montana passed away after a short illness in Sebring, Florida on Jan. 22, 2023. Prior to residing in Butte, Bill had lived many years in Sebring and had just recently returned to enjoy the warmer climate and spend time with his Florida family and friends.
He was born Nov. 25, 1933, to Lester Manuel Clark and Mildred Adel Galbraith in Sioux City, Iowa. As a young adult, Bill enlisted and served four years in the United States Army before eventually making his life-long career working as an engineer with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Throughout his life and regardless of the subject matter, Bill’s genuine curiosity, love of life and knowledge was the motivation behind his many and often diverse interests.
As an avid outdoorsman, Bill excelled in many activities including fishing, rollerblading and cross-country skiing. He was often called upon for his knowledge and expertise and never hesitated to share when asked. As a history buff, he could tell the most amazing stories about whatever location or topic was being talked about having likely been there himself at least a time or two.
Any project taken on (even as a volunteer) Bill did so fully committed with his unwavering attention until the project was completed. His integrity was known and well respected. In Butte, he was a volunteer at the Mai Wah Society during the initial restoration process, at the Mother Lode theater as an usher as well as numerous other places including Bannack and Grant Kors where he could and did play a part in the history being reenacted. His natural style and looks were even caught on camera a few times in a commercial and paid bit parts in a movie. But while he would tell you that “it had been fun to try” he never got the bug to act more even though some would try and talk him into it as he so naturally looked the part.
Anyone who knew Bill would also tell you about his gardening skills, his numerous collections and his great appreciation of music and art regardless of the style. Many would know he also rode motorcycles, had been a ham radio operator and was quite good with a bowling ball while still others will have memories not mentioned here.
Truly he will be sadly missed by his immediate and extended family, many close friends and the numerous acquaintances whose lives he touched during the time he graced this earth but it is with hope that each memory will also bring comfort and healing.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Gloria, and his older brother, John. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Queen (Jerry) of Sebring; son, John Clark (Bobbie) of Sebring; and stepdaughter, Allison Szabo of Sebring; grandson, Matthew Clark, currently residing in Renton, Washington, and younger brother, Robert Clark (Peggy) of Maxwell, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mile High Nordic Ski Education Foundation, P.O. Box 3332, Butte, MT 59702. For more information, visit milehighnordic.org
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com