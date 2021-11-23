William H. Harris Sr.
William Harold Harris Sr., age 71, of Russellville, Tennessee, formerly of Avon Park, Florida passed away at his home Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Roland Harris, and sisters, Barbara Wheeler, Wanda Darnell and Bertha Helms.
He is survived by his daughters, Charlene (Jerry) Gandy and Sherry (Mike) Mertes; son, William Harold Harris Jr.; grandchildren, Kristen Mertes, Christopher Gandy, Cody Mertes and Sean Gandy; brother, James Thomas; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
No service is planned at this time.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home, 4524 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Morristown, TN 37814.