William H. Owens
William “Bill” H. Owens, age 91, of Avon Park, Fla., passed away Monday, July 31, 2023. He was born March 9, 1932, in Ft. Meade, Fla. to Henry S. and Alma (Jones) Owens.
He was owner and operator of Bill Owens Auto Sales, member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park, served in the U.S. Army, and has been a resident of Avon Park since 1966. Bill was a big supporter of Avon Park community events, Avon Park Historical Society, sports teams and cheerleading of Avon Park youth.
He is survived by his daughter, Carole Ann Downs of Avon Park; son, Michael William Owens (Deborah) of Wauchula, Fla.; grandchildren, Matt Conley (Beth) of North Carolina, Christine Owens of Avon Park, Melissa Elliott of Nevada, and William Elliott (Tina) of Virginia; great grandchildren, Seth Conley, Cody Conley, Callie Owens, Gabby Owens, Cody Deskins, Brittney Deskins, and Bryleigh Elliott; sisters, Geraldine Overstreet, Joyce Vaughn (Jerry), and Joan Lastinger. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Carole Durrance Owens.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, with family receiving friends beginning at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Avon Park with interment following in Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Fla.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.