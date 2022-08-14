William H. Stephenson, Sr.

William Horace Stephenson Sr., age 104, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Fellowship in the Fairway, Sebring, Florida. He was born Feb. 24, 1918 in Naperville, Illinois, the son of Edna Mae (Huntley) Stephenson and James Oscar Stephenson. He attended schools in the Fox Valley area and graduated from Geneva High School in 1936.

