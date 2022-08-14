William H. Stephenson, Sr.
William Horace Stephenson Sr., age 104, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Fellowship in the Fairway, Sebring, Florida. He was born Feb. 24, 1918 in Naperville, Illinois, the son of Edna Mae (Huntley) Stephenson and James Oscar Stephenson. He attended schools in the Fox Valley area and graduated from Geneva High School in 1936.
After working as a draftsman during World War II, he became a carpenter and continued until his retirement in 1977. He and his five sons spent all their spare time working with their horses, and horse shows on the weekends became a way of life. His horse, Little Devil, was known by all his fellow horse show competitors.
After spending some winters in Florida, they decided to make Sebring their home. He built his home and then decided to raise chickens and quail and fished often. He enjoyed retirement. After a few years, they experienced a tornado that did major damage to his home, but within a few months, he had finished rebuilding.
Family was so very important to him, and he and Hazel were happiest when they had a houseful. The birthday parties for him were legendary with family and friends from far and near in attendance.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Hazel; and his eldest son, William Horace Stephenson Jr. (Cork).
He is survived by four of his sons, Dick Stephenson of Fort Meade, Florida, Jeff Stephenson of Highland, Wisconsin, Tom Stephenson of West Chicago, Illinois, and Steve Stephenson of Jim Falls, Wisconsin. His 13 grandchildren are Julie Roziers, William Stephenson III (Tres), Jayma Hitt, Shawn Stephenson, Molly Stephenson, Jody Stephenson, Kevin Stephenson, Jill Natrop, Tom Stephenson Jr., Tim Stephenson, Danielle Sullivan, Adam Stephenson, and Eric Stephenson. He also leaves 17 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870 on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 with a visitation at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we are encouraging donations for Heartland Horses and Equine Activities and Learning, 4305 Independence St, Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.