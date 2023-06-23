William I. Peacock Jr.
William I. Peacock Jr., 91, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at The Mayflower Retirement Community in Winter Park, Florida. William was a native Floridian who was born in Orlando, Florida on May 19, 1932. He was the son of Ethel Adeline (Sligh) and William I. Peacock Sr. William has been a resident of Lake Placid for a number of years. He was a retired owner, general contractor and builder, building houses from Orlando to Naples. He served his country with honors in the U.S. Army. William was a member of Community Church of God in Lake Placid. He enjoyed traveling the world, visiting many countries and ports of call. William loved to be with family and friends anytime they could get together.