William J. Beamon Jr.
William James Beamon Jr., “James,” of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Monday morning, June 1, 2020.
James was born in Naples, Florida on Nov. 26, 1980. He was the son of Peggy and William J. Beamon Sr. James was a lifelong Lake Placid resident and a Lake Placid High School graduate. He has worked for the past 20-plus years for Tim White’s Painting Co. James was a Pentecostal by faith and enjoyed fishing and being with his mother and father.
He is survived by his brother, Rocky and mother, Peggy.
A memorial service will coincide with his father’s service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.