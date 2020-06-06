William J. Beamon Sr.
William James Beamon Sr., “Bill,” of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020.
Bill was a native of Georgia. He was born Aug. 18, 1954, in Douglas, son of Clara and Leonard Slaughter. He has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 20-plus years. He was self employed for over 30 years as a carpenter doing carpentry work as well as home building. Bill was a Pentecostal in faith. He enjoyed carpentry work, building, fishing, but most of all he was a very loving and responsible husband and father.
Bill is survived by his wife, Peggy; son, Rocky; grandchildren, Rocky Sturdevent and Braeden Beamon.
A memorial service are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, from the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. The U.S. Army Funeral Honor Team will render taps and present the colors.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.