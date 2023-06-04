William J. Dunsford
William John Dunsford passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the age of 87. He was the son of William A. Dunsford and Frances E. (Hall) Dunsford. He was born on June 26, 1935 in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Updated: June 4, 2023 @ 3:35 am
William worked as a mechanic for the Department of Defense and was a member of the Independent Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S Navy and has been a resident of Sebring since 2014, having come from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He enjoyed motorcycles, especially loved his “Slingshot”, and loved his family and church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; son, William A. Dunsford; daughter, Susan Dunsford; brother, Charles C. Dunsford (Nettie Grace); sisters, Ellen Wade (Paul), Elizabeth Baird and Patricia Grant (William). Also surviving are six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard R. Dunsford, and sister, Shirley M. Darby.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Independent Baptist Church, 5704 County Rd 17 S., Sebring, FL 33876.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.