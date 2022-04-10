William J. Graytok
William J. Graytok, 86, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Friday, April 1, 2022, at his residence. William was born on Oct. 26, 1935, in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania and was the son of Mary (Bauer) and Joseph Graytok.
William moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1981, then to Lake Placid in 1988 where he owned and operated the TG’s Café and Avon Café in Avon Park, Florida. As a young man William started working at the Meyers Meat Market in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, then went to work at the Forbes Steel Company.
William served his country with honors in the U.S. Army where he was assigned to the military police and Army National Guard of Pennsylvania. After serving his country, he continued working for Forbes Steel in Canonsburg and remained for the next 20 years.
Moving to Florida in 1981, he began the next chapter of his life that he loved through to his final days. William was a member of the St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Florida. He enjoyed biking, boating and fishing the local lakes, roller skating, gardening and loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Lois. He is survived by two nieces, Michelle Cox and Lori Ann Popiolkowski; two nephews, Gary Popiolkowski (Lori) and Louis Popiolkowski Jr. (Lori); one great niece, Presley McRae (David); a great-great niece, Blake Miller; and a great-great nephew, Austin Miller.
In keeping with William’s wishes, services to celebrate his life were private for the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida, 863-465-4134.