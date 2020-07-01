William J. Kundolf
William John Kundolf Jr., 79, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Born in Meriden, Connecticut, he was the son of the late William John and Margaret Rita Taylor Kundolf.
William John Kundolf Jr. was known as Bill, Rocky, Dad, Pops, Papa, Uncle or Father Bill (Willie to one). It was always his goal to become a Connecticut state trooper. His journey started with a very large paper route, where he was widely known and knew many of the residents of Wallingford, Connecticut. He, like his father before him, earned his Eagle Scout at 14 and was also inducted into The Order of the Arrow. He remained active in Scouting until many years after his retirement.
As a young man, he was actively involved with The Holy Trinity Church of Wallingford where he served as an altar boy. He was also honored by the Bishop Apostolic with the St. George award while stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. He attended Fairfield College Preparatory School in Fairfield, Connecticut. Pursuant to his goal of becoming a Connecticut state trooper he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Lackland AFB, Amarillo AFB, Ladd AFB, Eielson AFB and Donaldson AFB. He received an honorable discharge as an airman first class (E-4).
When stationed at Donaldson AFB in Greenville, South Carolina, he met his wife Linda. He attained his dream of becoming a Connecticut state trooper. Among his many assignments with the police force, he served as a dog handler, patrolman, worked in Research and Development and as an executive officer in the Department of Internal Affairs. He retired having earned the rank of sergeant. He went on to become an investigator for the Law Firm of Harris and Graves PA in Greenville, South Carolina concluding his position there as the office manager.
In his retirement, he also became a certified 911 operator for Oconee County, South Carolina. For all his success, awards and designations, he remained a humble man of quiet pride and carried himself with great dignity. For those who have crossed his path, he will be remembered for his strength, determination, compassion and always with a hint of “Dad Humor.”
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda G. King Kundolf; son, William John Kundolf III and wife, Rayla; daughter, Patricia G. Kundolf; son, Christopher Kundolf and wife, Debra; loving sister, Kathleen Howard and husband, Michael; sister, Margaret Johnson; brother, Thomas Kundolf; grandson, Lance Corporal Carson Kundolf, USMC; step-granddaughter, Amanda Murphy; and step-great-grandson, Colby Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Robert Kundolf.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Graceland East Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William’s memory to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 950 E. Paces Ferry Road, NE Atlanta, GA 30326 or nationalmssociety.org.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown.