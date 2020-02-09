William J. McLain
William James McLain, 80, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at AdventHealth Lake Placid.
William was the son of Frances (Willet) and Maynard McLain. He was born in Grinnell, Iowa on April 15, 1939. He has been a resident of Highlands County since 2005, moving here from Fort Lauderdale.
William served his country with honor in the U.S. Navy flying in P-3 Orions as a radar operator. William was a graduate of the Florida Southern College where he received his bachelor’s degree in business. He was a 60-year member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. William enjoyed working in sales and through the years he worked for many companies including working for Hoover Vacuum Cleaner.
William was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling, and loved to spend time with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially with his grandchildren.
William is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Susan; daughter, Lori Murphy (Keith); son, Scott McLain (Stacey); grandchildren, Melissa Murphy, Kendall McLain and a brother, Roger McLain (Dolores).
A service to celebrate William’s life will be held at a later date. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuenralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.